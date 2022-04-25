Construction worker dies from electrocution in city

A construction worker died of electrocution in the city’s Natun Bazar area in Bhatara on Sunday evening, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Md Limon, 25, son of Saiful Ali of Puti Nagraj village under Fulbari upazila of Kurigram district. He was residing in an under-construction building at Natun Bazar area.

The incident took place at an under-construction multi-storied building located on 100 Feet Road in Natun Bazar at around 6:00 pm.