Construction worker dies from electrocution in city

Elder brother of the deceased, Rajibul Hasan, said that his younger brother Limon was working as a mason’s assistant in an under construction 10-storey building in the 100 feet Road area of Natun Bazar.
When he tried to install an electric bulb on the third floor of the building, he fell unconscious due to electrocution as he touched a leak in the live wire at around 6:00 pm, said Rajibul, who is also working as a construction worker in the same building.
Limon was rescued and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7.15 pm where the doctor on duty declared him dead after examination, Rajibul said.
The body has been kept at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Md. Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.