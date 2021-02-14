Couple burned to death in Pirojpur fire

A couple was burned to death in a fire which broke out at a house in Mathbaria upaizla of Pirojpur district early Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 20, son of Barek Mia and his wife Moni Begum, 18 of Nalbunia village in the upazila.

Station master Sumon of Mathbaria Fire Service and Civil Defense said the fire broke out at the house of Saiful around 5:00am on College Road.

Saiful and Moni were asleep during the incident.