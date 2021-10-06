Couple, daughter die from electrocution

Locals said, Aybul Mia got electrocuted while he was spraying water to the wall of his newly build semi-concrete house at around 2:00pm on Wednesday.
His wife and daughter also contracted electric wire while they were trying to rescue him. A child of Pinky Akhtar also sustained injuries in this incident.
Later, they were taken to Khaliajuri health complex where on-duty physician Prosenjit Das declared them dead.
Prosenjit said the couple and their daughter had died before they were brought to the hospital. Pinky’s daughter Tasia is undergoing treatment at the Netrokona Ideal Hospital.