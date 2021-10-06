Couple, daughter die from electrocution

A couple and their daughter died from electrocution at Gazipur union in Khaliajuri of Netrokona at around 2:00pm on Wednesday.

The deceased are Aybul Mia (48), his wife Abida Akhtar (40) and their daughter Pinky Akhtar (22). In the incident, Pinky Akhtar’s one and a half years child Tasia Akhtar sustained injuries.