Couple, new born granddaughter killed in Bogura road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A couple and their new born granddaughter were killed and three others injured as a bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Ashraf Ali, 50, his wife Parul Khatun, 45, and their one and a half months old granddaughter Rezwan.

The accident occurred at Hathibanddha of Shibganj Upazila around 9:00am when the Rangpur-bound bus of “Ahsan Paribahan” from Dhaka had a head-on collision with the Bagura-bound auto-rickshaw.

Those three were killed on the spot, said Md Mizan, sub-inspector of Shibganj police station.

The three injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Fatal road accidents are common in Bangladesh.

Road accidents during last Eid-ul-Fitr holiday rush claimed 323 lives in just 15 days, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Shamiti.

