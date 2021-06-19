Couple, new born granddaughter killed in Bogura road crash

The accident occurred at Hathibanddha of Shibganj Upazila around 9:00am when the Rangpur-bound bus of “Ahsan Paribahan” from Dhaka had a head-on collision with the Bagura-bound auto-rickshaw.
Those three were killed on the spot, said Md Mizan, sub-inspector of Shibganj police station.
The three injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, he added.
Fatal road accidents are common in Bangladesh.
Road accidents during last Eid-ul-Fitr holiday rush claimed 323 lives in just 15 days, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Shamiti.