Cox's Bazar road accident: Raktim finally loses battle for life

Sushil was fatally injured and five of his brothers were killed as a pickup van hit them while standing by the roadside in the Malumghata area of Cox’s Bazar on 8 February. Raktim’s another brother Plaban and sister Hira were also injured in the accident.

Raktim was transferred from a Chattogram general hospital to the ICU of Chittagong Medical College Hospital on 13 February.

Confirming Raktim's death, CMCH physician Anjan Bal said, Rakitim was suffering from multiple trauma. There were injuries to the head, arms, legs and ribs. He was on life support and died today (Tuesday).