Cox’s Bazar road crash kills 4

Prothom Alo English Desk
Cox's Bazar
Four people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw at Nandirpara station in Pekua upazila Sadar of Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

The deceased are Aminul Kabir, 28, Akkas, 33, Didarul Islam, 28, and Abu Taleb, 38, reports UNB.

Quoting witnesses, Saifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Pekua police station, said the accident took place around 3:00pm when the sand-laden mini truck from Chakaria crashed into the auto-rickshaw.

One of the victims was killed on the spot and five others were injured.

Of the injured, three died while being taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

