Cumilla road crash leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision among three vehicles on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Korpai in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Saturday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

A bus of ‘Starline Paribahan’ collided with a microbus and a truck coming from the opposite direction around 9:30am, leaving two people including the microbus driver dead on the spot and five others injured, said Shafayat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Maynamati crossing highway police station.

Police and fire service men recovered the bodies and sent the injured to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

A two-kilometer tailback was created on both sides of the highway following the accident, said the OC.

