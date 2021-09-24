Accident

Cyclist killed in city road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

A cyclist was killed in the city’s Hatirjheel area after being hit by a microbus on Thursday noon, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 55, son of Hazil Uddin of Chandpur’s Shahrashti.

The incident occurred in front of the private television MyTV office. The cyclist got seriously injured as he fell on the road after the speeding microbus hit him.

He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the same microbus in a critical situation where he died at around 2.30 pm.

Hospital sources said that the microbus driver managed to escape as soon as Monir died.

Mohammad Bachchu Mia, in-charge (inspector) of the DMCH police outpost, said that the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The incident has been informed to the concerned police station, he added.

