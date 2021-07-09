Death toll from Narayanganj juice factory fire rises to 52

The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sejan Juice Factory here last evening (Thursday) has claimed at least 52 lives and 50 others received injuries, district administration and firefighters said today.

As many as 49 bodies were recovered so far as the firefighters started recovering bodies from the debris after the blaze was brought under control at about 1:15 pm today after several hours of frantic efforts.

“The fire service personnel recovered 49 bodies so far from there . . . The rescue campaign led by Fire Service and Civil Defense still continues to search the bodies there,” Narayanganj deputy commissioner (DC) Md Mostain Billah told BSS this afternoon.