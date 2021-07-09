Death toll from Narayanganj juice factory fire rises to 52

Earlier, Narayanganj district deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Abdul Al Arifin told BSS that three people, including two female workers, died when they jumped off the roof yesterday after being burnt in the blaze.
He said the fire originated at 5:30pm yesterday from the second floor of the seven-storey building located in Kornogop area of Bhulta union under Rupganj upazila.
Police said at least 50 people, mostly the factory workers and employees, received injuries in the fire that broke out at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a sister concern of Sajeeb Group.
The injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, including Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), while the bodies were sent to DMCH morgue.
Deputy director of the fire service Saleh Uddin Chowdhury earlier said due to presence of chemicals and flammable substances like polythene, ghee and other objects in the factory, it was very tough to control the blaze, though 26 firefighters’ unit continued their relentless efforts since last evening.
Meanwhile, relatives of the missing ones staged demonstration outside and around the factory premises.
Earlier in the day, a list of 38 missing people was prepared by police, confirmed sub-inspector (SI) Mithun Lal Vaidya of Bhulta police outpost under Rupganj police station.
However, fire service and civil defense director (operations) lieutenant colonel Zillur Rahman said, “Almost all the bodies recovered today could not be recognised. So these bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA test. “
He added that the bodies would be hand over to their respective relatives after identifying through DNA tests.
He said, “We would launch a combing search on the fifth and sixth floors and the entire building to become sure whether anyone's body is lying anywhere.”
The district administration donated Taka 25 thousand for burial of each victim while Taka 10 thousand for each of seriously injured.
Earlier, the district administration formed a five-member committee making Narayanganj Additional Deputy Commissioner Shamim Bepari convener to investigate the incident, our local correspondent reported.
The committee has been asked to submit its probe report within seven days.