Death toll in Barishal road crash rises to 11

At least 11 passengers of a bus were killed and 20 others injured as the vehicle hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering on Barishal-Dhaka highway in Wazirpur upazila in Barishal early Sunday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Wazirpur police station officer-in-charge Ali Arshad said a Bhandaria-bound bus of J Line Paribahan from Dhaka hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control in Bamrail area at around 5:00am.