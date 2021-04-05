Death toll in Shitalakshya launch capsize reaches 25

Death toll in Narayanganj launch capsize reached 25 as twenty more bodies were recovered from the boat as of 1:45pm Monday.
Identities of the bodies recovered today could not be known immediately.
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Narayanganj sadar Nahida Barik said the capsized launch was taken ashore on Monday afternoon.
Upazila administration and fire service sources said 9 more passengers are still missing.
Rescuers earlier recovered five bodies. They are: Sunita Shaha, 40, of Munshiganj sadar, Sokhina Begum, 45, and Protima Sharma, 53, of Uttar Charamsura, Sauda Akhter, 18, of Munshiganj sadar and an unidentified woman.
The launch carrying around 50 passengers sank in the Shitalakshya river in Narayanganj when an oil-laden tanker hit Munshiganj-bound launch ML Rabit Al Hasan around 6:00pm on Sunday.
The launch capsized soon after the collision. Around 20 passengers managed to swim ashore.
Police said the oil tanker could not be seized as it did not stop after hitting the launch.
Two probe bodies have been formed over the incident.