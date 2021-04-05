Death toll in Shitalakshya launch capsize reaches 25

Death toll in Narayanganj launch capsize reached 25 as twenty more bodies were recovered from the boat as of 1:45pm Monday.

Identities of the bodies recovered today could not be known immediately.

Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Narayanganj sadar Nahida Barik said the capsized launch was taken ashore on Monday afternoon.

Upazila administration and fire service sources said 9 more passengers are still missing.



