Death toll rises to 25

Death toll jumped to 25 as a speedboat capsized after a head-on collision with a sand-laden bulkhead in Kathalbari Ghat area near Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Madaripur at around 7:00am on Monday.

The death toll may rise further as several people are still missing.

Five of the victims were rescued alive while one severely injured has been sent to hospital. The deceased were not identified yet.

Ashikur Rahman, inspector of traffic police at Banglabazar Ferry Ghat, said, a speedboat with 30 passengers was heading to Banglabazar Ferry Ghat.

The speedboat turned over as it collided head-on with the sand laden bulkhead in Kathalbari Ghat.