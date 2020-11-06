Demra factory fire doused after 17 hrs

A fire that broke out at a light factory warehouse at Konapara of Matuail in Demra on Thursday afternoon, was put out on Friday morning, reports UNB.



The fire broke out at 4:50pm on Thursday at the warehouse of Pasha light factory on Hazi Badsha Mia Road, locally well known as Bhutto Road, of Konapara under Demra police station.



Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 2:00am after nine hours of frantic efforts, said Lima Khanam, the duty officer of the fire service control room.



