Dengue deaths rise to 41

Among the new patients, 214 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.
According to the DGHS, 9,569 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year.
Some 1,111 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, the DGHS said.
Of them, 967 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 144 were listed outside Dhaka.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which seemed to have declined in the last 24 hours.
So far, 8,415 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.
The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.