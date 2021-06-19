Accident

Dhaka road crash kills mother, injures daughter

Prothom Alo English Desk
A mother was killed and her daughter injured in the capital Friday night as a bus ran over them when they were crossing a road.

The incident happened in front of the Suvastu NAZAR Valley Shopping Mall in Gulshan, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Fauzia Ripa, 42.

The injured was a college student at BAF Shaheen College and was identified as Anisha, 18.

According to witnesses, the pedestrians took the mother and daughter to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College where the on-duty physician declared Ripa dead at 10 pm.

Anisha is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at the hospital.

Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, confirmed the death to UNB.

