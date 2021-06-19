Dhaka road crash kills mother, injures daughter

Advertisement
The deceased was identified as Sheikh Fauzia Ripa, 42.
The injured was a college student at BAF Shaheen College and was identified as Anisha, 18.
According to witnesses, the pedestrians took the mother and daughter to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College where the on-duty physician declared Ripa dead at 10 pm.
Anisha is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at the hospital.
Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, confirmed the death to UNB.