Accident

Dhaka's Cumilla Patti's fire brought under control

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire has been brought under control at Cumilla Patti at Maniknagar area of Mugda in the capital at around 4:45pm on Sunday.

Fire service control room confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, the fire broke out at tin-sheds at 3:20pm on Sunday.

Six units of fire service have been working to tame the fire, said fire service control room official Lima Khanam. Later another unit joined to fight the fire.

The fire service control room official said the cause of fire and damages caused by the fire could not be known immediately.

