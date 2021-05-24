DU forms probe body over Hafizur's 'mysterious' death

The authorities of Dhaka University have formed a probe body to look into what they termed ‘unnatural death’ of its student Hafizur Rahman.
The authorities have asked the body to submit the probe report within the quickest possible time.
DU’ proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani informed Prothom Alo about the development.
He said a four-member investigation committee has been formed, headed by assistance proctor Liton Kumar Saha, and asked them to submit the probe report as soon as possible.
Earlier, terming the death as unnatural one, university’s vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman called upon the law enforcement agency to conduct a quick investigation over Hafizur’s death.
Hafizur Rahman, 24, a student of Information Science and Library Management Department of DU under 2015-16 session, went missing on 15 May and later his dead was traced at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday.
Shabagh police, however, believe that he committed suicide.