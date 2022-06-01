Accident

DU student dies after jumping off a Japan Garden City building

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A second year student of Accounting department of Dhaka University.
A student of Dhaka University has died after jumping from a multi-storey building of Japan Garden City in the Mohammadpur area of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jaina Habib alias Prapti, a second year student of Accounting department of Dhaka University.

Police said she jumped from the roof of the 16th floor of 16-storey building at Japan Garden Building on Wednesday afternoon. A note has been found from the spot. Watching the CCTV footage, police officials said the girl committed suicide.

Police and local sources said Zaina along with her family would live on the second floor of the building. Her father was an engineer at the local government and engineering department. She went to the rood at 5:00pm on Wednesday. She locked the door of the roof from outside. It was raining at the time. At one stage the guard told her to keep the door open but she did not listen to her. Later she jumped from the roof and died at the spot

Adabar police station officials recovered her body.

She is from Valial of Noakhali sadar. She was elder among a brother and a daughter.

"My life is a failed one. I could not make my parents happy. I could not make others happy either. Nothing will happen, if I die," police official Mujib quoted this from the note as saying.

