Two killed, four injured in Narayanganj road crash

Two people, including a college student, were killed and four others injured after a speeding bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased student was identified as Md Nafiz, of Rupganj upazila of the district.

He was a Class XI student of Government Safar Ali College. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be comfirmed.

Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar police station, said the accident occurred at 8.00am when the Narsingdi-bound bus of ‘Badhan Paribahan’ crashed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot.

The four injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.