Elderly woman dies after falling off a moving bus

An elderly passenger was killed after she fell off a moving bus on Monday in Thakurgaon’s Haripur, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mukseda, 60, wife of one Lokman Hossain of Jhaborgachi village under Haripur Upazila in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place on Wednesday at around 11:00am when the 60-year- old woman fell off a Haripur-bound mini bus that left from Thakurgaon, confirmed the officer in charge (OC) of Haripur Police Station and UP chairman Pavel Taluqdar.

Other passengers from the vehicle and bus driver rescued the woman and rushed her to Haripur Upazila Hospital for treatment.

The woman succumbed to her injuries as the hospital physicians declared her dead.

The OC said the woman fell off her seat next to the gate as the driver of the minibus pulled the break to save a goat.