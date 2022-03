Quoting locals, officer in charge (OC) of sadar police station, A Rashid, said a Cumilla-bound bus hit Anowara around 12:00pm while she was crossing the highway after buying essentials from a grocery shop, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, he added.

The bus was seized but the driver managed to flee, the officer said.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, added the OC.