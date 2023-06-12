3 killed in road crash in Sylhet

Three people were killed and another was injured in a road on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet early Monday, reports UNB.
Confirming the matter, Islam, leader of Osmaninagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident occurred as a speeding truck hit another stationary truck on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
However, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately. The injured person was identified as Jasim, 35, a truck driver, he said.
According to the locals, a truck driver and his were changing tyres parking their truck on the highway in the Nij Kuruya area around 4:30 am. All of a sudden another speeding truck from the same direction hit the truck that was parked on the highway, leaving three dead on the spot.
On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the fire service officer said, adding that the injured truck driver was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Notably, the road mishap occurred just four days after the fatal road crash that left 15 dead and 10 injured in the same upazila.