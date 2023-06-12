3 killed in road crash in Sylhet

Three people were killed and another was injured in a road on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet early Monday, reports UNB.

Confirming the matter, Islam, leader of Osmaninagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident occurred as a speeding truck hit another stationary truck on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

However, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately. The injured person was identified as Jasim, 35, a truck driver, he said.