Two students crushed under train wheels

Correspondent
Kushtia
Two students were crushed to death under train wheels at Mirpur upazila in Kushtia. The accident took place around 3:00pm on Sunday on a railway bridge in Mirpur area.

They are: Nayeem Ali, 16, son of Azim Uddin of Noapara area of the upazila and Ritu Khatun, 15, daughter of Rabiul Shah of Paharpur village. Nayeem and Ritu are the students of class ten at Border guard Public School and College and Mirpur Secondary School respectively

Locals said they left a coaching centre at Tah Bazar area in Mirpur. Then they were going home via a railway bridge on the canal of the GK irrigation project. Around 3:00pm, they crashed under the wheels of a Khulna-bound train.

Poradaha railway station officer-in-charge Manzur Ali confirmed the deaths of two students to Prothom Alo.

