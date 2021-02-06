Father, daughter killed as truck ploughs into Pabna house

A father-daughter duo was crushed to death when a truck laden with cement ploughed into their house in Sathia upazila on Friday night, police said Saturday.

The accident occurred around 9.30pm when 37-year-old Shah Babu, a day labourer, and his family were having dinner at their home at Bhitapara. Shah and his 12-year-old daughter Brishti Khatun died on the spot, reports UNB.

Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sathia police station, said the truck coming from the Nagarbari side crashed into the house after its driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.