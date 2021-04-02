Father, daughter killed in Pabna road crash

A 36-year-old man and his minor daughter were killed when a truck hit their bike in the Taribaria Bazar area of Pabna Sadar upazila on Friday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased have been identified as Alamgir Mollah and his daughter Sinha ,6. Alamgir’s wife Nasrin Aktar also sustained injuries in the accident, and has been admitted to a local hospital.

Police officer Nasim Ahmed said the trio was travelling towards Sujanagar in the morning when the sand-laden truck hit their bike, killing the father and daughter on the spot.

Following the accident, agitated locals vandalised the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee, the officer said.