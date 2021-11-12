Father, son die as tractor rams into three-wheeler in Dinajpur

Kabirul’s wife Shahnaz Parveen and easy-bike driver Meherul Islam were critically injured, Nawabganj police station sub-inspector (SI) Ak Azad said.
The tractor hit the easy-bike on which Kabirul, from village Ballabhpur in Nawabganj, his son and wife were returning home after attending a family event, the SI added.
Kawsar died on the spot and Kabirul succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, the SI said.
"The tractor was seized around 8.30pm. However, the driver and the tractor workers managed to escape."