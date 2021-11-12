Accident

Father, son die as tractor rams into three-wheeler in Dinajpur

UNB
Dinajpur
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

A man and his son were killed in Dinajpur's Nawabganj on Friday after a sand-laden tractor-trolley rammed into an easy-bike, police said.

The incident, which occurred at 4:30pm in Gazipur union, left Kabirul Islam and his son Kawsar dead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kabirul’s wife Shahnaz Parveen and easy-bike driver Meherul Islam were critically injured, Nawabganj police station sub-inspector (SI) Ak Azad said.

The tractor hit the easy-bike on which Kabirul, from village Ballabhpur in Nawabganj, his son and wife were returning home after attending a family event, the SI added.

Advertisement

Kawsar died on the spot and Kabirul succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, the SI said.

"The tractor was seized around 8.30pm. However, the driver and the tractor workers managed to escape."

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement