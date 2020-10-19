Father, son killed as their motorbike hits power pole

A man and his son were killed as their motorbike rammed into a roadside electrical pole at Konapara of Jatrabari in the capital on Sunday night.
The deceased are Anisur Rahman Babul, 55, and his son Sadman Rahim.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia confirmed the matter on Sunday night.
The deceased's neighbours Sadman Sakib and Zakaria Ahmed visited the hospital.
They said Anisur Rahman's elder son Sadman Rahim and younger son Sadman Fahim went to a motorbike servicing centre in Demra Staff Quarter area.
Sadman Rahim and his father were returning in a motorbike from there and Sadman Fahim in another motorbike.
The neighbours said Sadman Rahim hit a roadside power pole after losing control while he was crossing another bike at Dharmikpara area of Konapara.
The deceased's brother-in-law Md Mahmud said they came to know about the accident in the evening.
He said the injured were first taken to a nearby hospital. Physicians declared Rahim dead. His body was brought to the residence. Later critically injured Anisur was shifted to DMCH. Physicians declared him dead at 9:45pm.
Mahmud said Anisur Rahman along with his two sons and wife lived at Modhyapara of Matuail in the capital.
Anisur has a tiles business at Green Road. Sadman Rahim was a second year undergraduate at Borhanuddin Degree College.