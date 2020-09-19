Father, son killed in road crash

Advertisement
A man and his minor son were killed and 12 other people injured following a collision between a pick-up van and a microbus on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Dangri area of Nandail, Mymensingh on Saturday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Fahad Alam, 32 and his son Turan Alam, 5, from Sribardi, Sherpur.
Abdul Malek, team leader of fire service of Mymensingh, said that the accident took place around 9:45am when the Kishoreganj-bound microbus collided with the pickup van, leaving Turan dead on the spot and Fahad critically injured.
Later, Fahad died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
The other injured were admitted to Nandail upazila health complex and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
