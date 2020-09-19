Father, son killed in road crash

A man and his minor son were killed and 12 other people injured following a collision between a pick-up van and a microbus on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Dangri area of Nandail, Mymensingh on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Fahad Alam, 32 and his son Turan Alam, 5, from Sribardi, Sherpur.