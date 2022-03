A man and his son were killed after a pick-up van hit them on the Chandpur-Comilla regional highway at Balakhal Bazar in Hajiganj of Chandpur on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Zillur Rahman, 46, and his son Bayezid, 8, from Srinagar village in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district.