Fire at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, several hundred houses gutted

Several hundred houses were gutted as a fire broke out at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday afternoon.

Four firefighting units from Ukhiya, Ramu, Teknaf and Cox’s Bazar are working to extinguish the fire but the blaze could not be contained till 6:00pm.

The fire broke out at around 3:00pm.

Commanding officer Atikur Rahman of 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn) of Cox’s Bazar told Prothom Alo that fire service men are trying to douse the fire and people from the neighbouring block were evacuated.