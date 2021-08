As many as 20 people were injured as a fire broke out at a warehouse of Singer Electronics near the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the Rajphulbaria bus stand area of Savar early on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The fire started in the morning and soon engulfed the warehouse. Being informed about the incident, 11 units of the fire service and civil defence rushed to the scene and it took them some time to douse the flames.