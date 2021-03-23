Seven bodies recovered as Rohingya camp catches fire

The bodies of seven people, including two children, were recovered as the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar caught fire at 10:30am on Tuesday, said Tariqul Islam, commander of the 17th Armed Police Battalion.

According to locals, the fire started from a house in Balukhali Rohingya Camp 8 around 3:00pm on Monday. At one stage, the fire spread to the 8-W and H, 9 and 11 camps adjacent to the camp. Fire service personnel brought the fire under control around 10:15pm.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Samsuddauja said it was initially believed that 9,600 houses had been burnt in the blaze.

Rohingyas who witnessed the incident said that as soon as the fire started, the locals and Rohingyas tried to control the fire but failed.

Four units of fire service from Ramu, Ukhia, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar came to the spot. Deputy commissioner Mamunur Rashid, superintendent of police Hasanuzzaman and other officials went to the scene,too.