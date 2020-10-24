Five bodies retrieved as speed boat capsizes in Patuakhali

Members of the coast guard, police and fire service on Saturday recovered the bodies of five people, who went missing after a speed boat capsized in Agunmukha river in Rangabali upazila on Thursday.
The deceased are police constable of Rangabali police station Mohammad Mahibullah, 45, inspector of Krishi Bank, Baherchar branch Mostafizur Rahman, 35, NGO ASA’s officer Humayun Kabir, 30, Mohammad Imran, 34, of Bauphal upazila and Hasan, 35, of Galachipa upazila.
Police and fire service sources said, rescue teams conducted a night-long search in the Agunmukha river and retrieved five bodies.
Confirming the matter, Rangabali upazila nirbahi officer Mashfaqur Rahman said the process to hand over the bodies to relatives is underway.
A speed boat carrying 17 people from Koralia area of Rangabali sank in the middle of Agunmukha river due to strong current while heading towards Panpatti area in Galachipa upazila at 4:30pm on Thursday.
Thirteen passengers including the driver of the speed boat managed to swim ashore.