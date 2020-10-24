Five bodies retrieved as speed boat capsizes in Patuakhali

Members of the coast guard, police and fire service on Saturday recovered the bodies of five people, who went missing after a speed boat capsized in Agunmukha river in Rangabali upazila on Thursday.





The deceased are police constable of Rangabali police station Mohammad Mahibullah, 45, inspector of Krishi Bank, Baherchar branch Mostafizur Rahman, 35, NGO ASA’s officer Humayun Kabir, 30, Mohammad Imran, 34, of Bauphal upazila and Hasan, 35, of Galachipa upazila.

