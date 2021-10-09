Accident

Five dead, two missing in Turag trawler capsize

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least four children and a woman died and two others went missing as a trawler capsized in the river Turag at Amin Bazar area in Savar upazila on the outskirts of the capital early Saturday, reports BSS.

"So far, five bodies - four of children and one of a woman - have been recovered. But the victims are yet to be identified," Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters duty officer Khaleda Yeasmin told BSS this afternoon.

Two others are still missing, she said, adding, "The fire service divers are continuing rescue operation to find them".

The fire service official said the trawler capsized with 18 people when a sand-laden cargo vessel hit it in the river around 5:30 am.

The fire service received information at 8:30 am and sent the three teams of divers to the spot and started rescue operation 9:50am.

