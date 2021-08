At least five people were killed and 11 other injured in a road accident in Boilor Mothbari area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of the district on Saturday evening, reports BSS.

The accident took place in the area when a Mymensingh-bound bus hit a cement-laden stationed truck from behind at around 8.15pm, killing three bus passengers dead on the spot and 13 others injured, said Trishal police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mainuddin.