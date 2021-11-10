Accident

Five killed in Mymensingh road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

At least five persons were killed and two others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head on with a sand-laden truck in Rampur area on the Trishal-Balipara road under Trishal upazila of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Abdus Sattar, 40, and four passengers Hazi Md Kalimuddin, 85, Mina Akter, 45, Salam Nabi, 35, and Sohrab Uddin, 50, hailing from different villages of Trishal upazila, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Officer-in-charge of Trishal police station Mohammad Mainuddin said the accident took place in the area at about 9.00am when the Balipara-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head on with the sand-laden truck, leaving CNG passengers Abdus Sattar and Hazi Md Kalimuddin dead on the spot and injured five others.

The injured were sent to Trishal upazila health complex. Later, they were shifted to Mymensingh medical college hospital (MMCH) where Mina, Nabi and Sohrab succumbed to their injuries, the OC said. A case was filed in this connection.

Advertisement
Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement