Five killed in Mymensingh road crash

Officer-in-charge of Trishal police station Mohammad Mainuddin said the accident took place in the area at about 9.00am when the Balipara-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head on with the sand-laden truck, leaving CNG passengers Abdus Sattar and Hazi Md Kalimuddin dead on the spot and injured five others.
The injured were sent to Trishal upazila health complex. Later, they were shifted to Mymensingh medical college hospital (MMCH) where Mina, Nabi and Sohrab succumbed to their injuries, the OC said. A case was filed in this connection.