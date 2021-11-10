Five killed in Mymensingh road crash

At least five persons were killed and two others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head on with a sand-laden truck in Rampur area on the Trishal-Balipara road under Trishal upazila of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Abdus Sattar, 40, and four passengers Hazi Md Kalimuddin, 85, Mina Akter, 45, Salam Nabi, 35, and Sohrab Uddin, 50, hailing from different villages of Trishal upazila, police said.