Five killed in Narsingdi truck-microbus collision, 7 injured

The deceased were Mukti Akter, 30, her eight-year-old son Sadekul, Rubi Akter, 40, her three-year-old daughter Rahima, and Rokyea Begum, 52, while the injured were Razia, 40, Saifa, 12, Ishrat Jahan, 12, Samsunnahar, 60, Sharmin, 35, Rashid, 40, and deceased Rubi Akter's husband Kazimuddin, 52.
All of them were the passenger of the microbus.
Quoting the injured, police said there were 14 people including the driver in the microbus. All of the passengers were relatives.
The law enforcement further said the passengers went to the shrines in Sylhet from Ashulia on Saturday by the microbus. They were returning from there on Sunday. A truck, coming from opposite direction, collided with the microbus at Sakura intersection in the Panchdona area, leaving the casualties. The crash left the microbus twisted.
The injured were rushed to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.
Narsingdi Sadar Hospital’s emergency department physician Md Asaduzzaman said nine people, including the child Sadekul, were brought to the hospital. Sadekul succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Four out of eight injured have been shifted to the capital for better treatment, he added.
According to police and physicians, Mukti and Rahima died on the spot. One of the injured Rubi Akter succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka.
Relatives also tried to take Rokey Begum to Dhaka from the spot. But she died on way to the hospital, sub-inspector of Madhabdi police station Zahidul Islam confirmed Prothom Alo.
Narsingdi’s additional superintendent of police (administration) Imamul Haque said five people were killed in the accident. The truck involving the accident was seized. However, its driver has escaped. Efforts are on to detain the driver, he added.