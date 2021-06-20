Five killed in Narsingdi truck-microbus collision, 7 injured

At least five people including two children were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a truck and a microbus in Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

The accident took place on Ghorashal-Tongi regional road in Panchdona area that falls under the jurisdiction of Madhabdi police station in Sadar upazlia around 12:00am on Sunday.

All of the deceased and injured are from Zirabo area of Dhaka’s Ashulia and they are relatives.