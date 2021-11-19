Five killed, one injured in Gaibandha road accident

Five people were killed and another one injured in a road accident in Bakchar area on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sujan Mia, 30, from Madhyapara of Gobindaganj upazila, and Ripon Mia, 33, Tuku Amin, 65, Sohag Mia, 22, and Ashraf Ali, 60, from Matherdah village of the upazila.