Five killed, one injured in Gaibandha road accident

Five people were killed and another one injured in a road accident in Bakchar area on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sujan Mia, 30, from Madhyapara of Gobindaganj upazila, and Ripon Mia, 33, Tuku Amin, 65, Sohag Mia, 22, and Ashraf Ali, 60, from Matherdah village of the upazila.

Police and local sources said the accident took place when a bus from Dhaka rammed a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the area, leaving three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others injured seriously.

Fire service and civil defence men rushed to the spot and rescued the injured in cooperation with the locals and sent them to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where two succumbed to their injuries.

The bodies of the victims were kept on Gobindaganj police station premises, said Arif Anwar, in-charge of Gobindaganj fire service.

The driver and the helper of the bus managed to flee the scene after the incident, he added.

Gobindaganj police station officer-in-charge Khairul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

