Four brothers die in road accident

Four brothers were killed and another four brothers and sisters sustained injuries as a pick-up van hit them while crossing Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram highway in Malumghat area of Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anupam Shil, 47, Nirupam Shil, 45, Dipak Shil, 40, and Champak Shil, 30. The injured three brothers and a sister were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.