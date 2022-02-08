Accident

Four brothers die in road accident

Staff Correspondent
Cox’s Bazar
Four brothers were killed and another four brothers and sisters sustained injuries as a pick-up van hit them while crossing Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram highway in Malumghat area of Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anupam Shil, 47, Nirupam Shil, 45, Dipak Shil, 40, and Champak Shil, 30. The injured three brothers and a sister were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Local people said a certain Suresh Chandra Shil of Hasinapara in the upazila passed away 10 days ago. Seven sons and a daughter of Suresh went to a local temple to perform religious rituals in this regard early Tuesday.

They further said upon performing the ritual, all eight brothers and sister were returning home together. A pick-up van hit them on the way near Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital around 5:30am, leaving four brother killed on the spot.

Hasanul Islam, chairman of Dulahazra union parishad, said the UP has taken charge of cremating the bodies.

Malumghat highway police station officer-in-charge Safayet Hossain said the four brothers were killed on the spot as a Cox’s Bazar-bound speedy pick-up hit them. The injured were taken to a local hospital first but they were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical, he added.

The OC further said police have been trying to identify the pick-up and its driver.

