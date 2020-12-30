Four burnt to death as microbus gas cylinder explodes in Sylhet

Four people, including a child, were burned to death as the gas cylinder of a microbus exploded after the vehicle hit a cement-laden truck from behind in Golapganj, Sylhet early Wednesday.
The deceased could not be identified immediately.
Police and local sources said the microbus hit the truck from behind on Sylhet-Jokeyganj road near the Mollagram Government Primary School in Hetimganj Paschim Bazar, Golapganj around 5:30am. Following the accident, the gas cylinder of the microbus exploded and fire erupted, leaving four people dead on the spot and another four injured.
Local people phoned to national emergency number 999 to inform police the matter. On information, Golapganj fire service men douse the blaze and recovered charred bodies of four people. The injured were taken to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sylhet.
Golapganj police station officer-in-charge Md Harunur Rashid confirmed this to Prothom Alo.