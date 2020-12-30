Four burnt to death as microbus gas cylinder explodes in Sylhet

Four people, including a child, were burned to death as the gas cylinder of a microbus exploded after the vehicle hit a cement-laden truck from behind in Golapganj, Sylhet early Wednesday.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Police and local sources said the microbus hit the truck from behind on Sylhet-Jokeyganj road near the Mollagram Government Primary School in Hetimganj Paschim Bazar, Golapganj around 5:30am. Following the accident, the gas cylinder of the microbus exploded and fire erupted, leaving four people dead on the spot and another four injured.