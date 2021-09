Four people died as a bus with around 30 passengers on board fell into a ditch near the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Magura.

The incident took place at around 2:45pm on Sunday in Ramkantopur of Salikha upazila in the district.

Three of four deceased have been identified so far. They are Nazma Khatun (32), wife of Md Harun of Salikha’s Satokhali village, Tohiran Begum, wife of Rakib Biswas of Dhigal village and Mamun, a resident of Sreepur upazila.