Four killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash

Four people were killed in a road crash at Kutupalong Transit Camp in Ukhiya Rajapalang union in Cox's Bazar as a sand-laden truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto rickshaw, reports UNB.

Confirming the incident, Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station, said, the accident occurred at around 10.00pm on Tuesday. Identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, he added.

OC Sanjur Morshed said sand-laden truck was heading to Teknaf. It collided head-on with an Ukhiya-bound passenger auto rickshaw leaving four people dead on the spot.

The bodies have been recovered from the spot, he added.