Four killed in Cumilla road crashes

The deceased are Babul Mia,40, of Chaliakandi village, Abul Kalam, 45, and Kamrunnahar, 30, both from Muradnagar upazila.
One of them died on the spot while another was announced dead on arrival at Upazila Health Complex .
Another passenger died on the way to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, said police.
Meanwhile, a child died being hit by a speedy truck while crossing the road in Tholla Mor area in Muradnagar upazila, said officer-in-charge of Mirpur Highway police outpost Ujjal Ghosh.
The deceased is Nirab, son of Sohel from Tholla village.