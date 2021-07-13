Accident

Four killed in Cumilla road crashes

UNB
Cumilla
Road accident
Four people including a child were killed in separate road accidents on Cumilla- Sylhet regional highway on Tuesday.

Three auto-rickshaw passengers were killed near Charbakor area of the highway being hit by a goods- laden truck from behind.

The deceased are Babul Mia,40, of Chaliakandi village, Abul Kalam, 45, and Kamrunnahar, 30, both from Muradnagar upazila.

One of them died on the spot while another was announced dead on arrival at Upazila Health Complex .

Another passenger died on the way to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, a child died being hit by a speedy truck while crossing the road in Tholla Mor area in Muradnagar upazila, said officer-in-charge of Mirpur Highway police outpost Ujjal Ghosh.

The deceased is Nirab, son of Sohel from Tholla village.

