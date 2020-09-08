Four killed in Jashore road accident

Four people, including Nazmul Islam Kajal, chairman of Jashore Bagharpara Upazila Parishad, were killed in a head-on collision between a SUV and speeding truck in Madhabpur upazila of Jashore around 4:30pm on Monday, BSS reports.

Two of the deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 35, son of Yusuf Ali Biswas of Bagharpara in Jashore and Akhi Akter, 20, daughter of Sumon Miah of Taltola area in Dhaka. The identity of the other person could not be known.

A woman named Mim, 25, a resident of Dhaka, was severely injured and was taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex for treatment.