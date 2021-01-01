Four killed in Narsingdi road accident

Four people were killed and one injured as a private car collided head-on with a bus at Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Belabo upazila in Narsingdi on Friday.
The accident took place at Jangua area in Narayanpur union at around 4:00pm.
Bhairab highway police station’s sub inspector Delwar Hossain said the name of the victims could not be confirmed immediately.
Advertisement
Three of the victims were female and one male, he added.
Police, witnesses and local people said the accident took place when a Sylhet-bound bus of Al Mobarak Paribahan tried to overtake another bus.
Bhairab highway police later recovered the bodies from the car.
Locals later took a female passenger of the car to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.