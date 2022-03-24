Accident

Four killed in road crash in Naogaon

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Naogaon district
Map of Naogaon district

Four people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Naogaon on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The accident occurred at around 9.00pm on Badalgachi-Patnitala road in the district's Mohadevpur upazila, said Azam Uddin Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohadevpur police station.

“The Naogaon-bound bus crashed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction as its driver failed to brake the truck," he added.

Police said two passengers of the bus died on the spot and 17 others were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Badalgachi Upazila Health Complex and Naogaon Sadar Hospital. Five of the seriously injured were later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) after their condition deteriorated.

"The child succumbed to his injuries at Naogaon Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night. Another of the injured died at Badalgachi Upazila Health Complex on Thursday morning, OC Azam Uddin Mahmud said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 37, and Girij Pahan, 35, of Soasa village in Badalgachi upazila. The identity of the child and another deceased are yet to be confirmed.

A case has been filed with the Mohadevpur police station over the incident on the allegation of reckless driving and speeding.

