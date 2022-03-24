Four killed in road crash in Naogaon

Four people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Naogaon on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The accident occurred at around 9.00pm on Badalgachi-Patnitala road in the district's Mohadevpur upazila, said Azam Uddin Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohadevpur police station.

“The Naogaon-bound bus crashed into a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction as its driver failed to brake the truck," he added.

Police said two passengers of the bus died on the spot and 17 others were injured in the accident.