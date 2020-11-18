Four killed in road crashes in Kushtia, Lakshmipur

At least four people were killed in separate road accidents in Kushtia and Lakshmipur districts on Tuesday, reports UNB.

In Kushtia, two people were killed as a covered van hit a motorcycle in Bheramara Power House area at 4:30pm, said Officer-in-Charge of Bheramara Police Station Shah Jamal.

The deceased were Parvez Mosharaf, 23 and Ringku Hossain, 24.

In Lakshmipur, two men were killed as a bus collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadarghat area of Chandraganj.

Identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Police Station said the accident occurred at 2:30 pm, killing two people on the spot.

Police has seized the bus and the autorickshaw, he said.

