Four members of a family were killed by electrocution at Shilmudi village in Bajra union of Sonaimuri upazila on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Abdur Rahim, Sumon (26), Md Jewel (18) and Yusuf (48).

Bajra Union Parishad chairman Miron Aur Rashid said Abdur Rahim, a resident of the local Shaheed Maulana's house in Shilmudi village, fell into a paddy field next to his house on Friday evening and got electrocuted when he touched an electricity pole.