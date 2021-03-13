Accident

Garment worker burned to death in Savar fire

Prothom Alo English Desk

A garment workers was burned to death in a fire at a house at Nagarchar in Rajphulbaria of Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, early Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Mollah, 32, son of Azgar Mollah of Bhaga upazila in Rajshahi district.

FM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar model police station, said Shariful used to live with his family at the house of Atoar Mia of Tetuljhora as a tenant. He was a worker of Golden Stich Factory of Rajfhulbaria area.

Local people said when a fire broke out at the house of Shariful early in the morning his wife Surya Khatun managed to come out from the home.

But Shariful failed to come out the burning house as he was asleep when the fire broke out.

Local people managed to extinguish the fire and took Shariful to local hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Police sent the body to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said what caused the fire could not be known immediately but the victim's wife said that the fire originated from cigarette.

