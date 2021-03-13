Garment worker burned to death in Savar fire

A garment workers was burned to death in a fire at a house at Nagarchar in Rajphulbaria of Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, early Saturday, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Shariful Mollah, 32, son of Azgar Mollah of Bhaga upazila in Rajshahi district.



FM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar model police station, said Shariful used to live with his family at the house of Atoar Mia of Tetuljhora as a tenant. He was a worker of Golden Stich Factory of Rajfhulbaria area.

