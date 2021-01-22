Gas cylinder explosion kills 3 in Moheshkhali

Three persons, including two children, died and eight others were injured after a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons exploded in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.
Moheshkahli police station's officer-in-charge Abdul Hai has so far confirmed three deaths in the explosion that occurred at Matarbari.
One of the victims, 12-year-old Mohammad Ehsan, son of Jahangir Alam of Matarbari union's Dakkhin Miaji Para, died on the spot.
Sadekul Islam Rahat, 13, son of Sikdarpara resident Faridul Alam, died while being taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Balloon vendor Mohammad Alamgir, 42, a resident of Chokoria, was being treated at CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Alamgir was selling balloons on Matarbari High School ground where a two-day programme was being held by Azizul Ulum Madrasa. The injured include bystanders.
They are being treated at the CMCH and Chakaria hospitals.
Cheap substandard gas cylinders are often used in Bangladesh thanks to lax monitoring by the authorities concerned. Incidents of gas cylinder explosions are often reported. In 2019, five children died and 17 others were injured in a similar blast in Dhaka.