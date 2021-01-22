Gas cylinder explosion kills 3 in Moheshkhali

Balloon vendor Mohammad Alamgir, 42, a resident of Chokoria, was being treated at CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Alamgir was selling balloons on Matarbari High School ground where a two-day programme was being held by Azizul Ulum Madrasa. The injured include bystanders.



They are being treated at the CMCH and Chakaria hospitals.



Cheap substandard gas cylinders are often used in Bangladesh thanks to lax monitoring by the authorities concerned. Incidents of gas cylinder explosions are often reported. In 2019, five children died and 17 others were injured in a similar blast in Dhaka.

